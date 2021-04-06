Incumbents Paulsen and Hanlon, newcomer Yeboah ahead in Wheaton Warrenville 200

Steven Gross is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Kevin Nickell is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Michael Evans is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Amanda Spans is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Angela Blatner is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Rob Hanlon is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Brad Paulsen is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Mary Yeboah is a candidate for the District 200 school board in the April 2021 election.

Voters in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 were favoring a mix of incumbents and new voices for four school board seats, early results in Tuesday's election showed.

With 57 of 94 precincts reporting, challenger Mary Yeboah led the field of 10 candidates with 3,727 votes, according to unofficial results. Incumbent board President Brad Paulsen was in second with 3,370 votes, followed by board member Rob Hanlon, who had 3,199, and electoral rookie Angela Blatner, who secured 3,076.

Rounding out the field were Tom Paulsen with 3,008; Amanda Spans with 2,950; Michael Evans with 2,711; Kevin Nickell with 2,612; Anjali Bharadwa with 2,256; and Steven Gross with 788.

Yeboah, who was making her second bid for a board seat, put a spotlight on persistent academic achievement gaps in the district.

Nickell, Blatner, Evans and Spans launched a slate out of frustration with the pace of reopening schools.

But sitting board members noted the district was one of the first school systems in DuPage County to welcome back elementary students early in the fall for classroom learning five days a week.

"There's no doubt that during this election cycle and the entire school year, you could see and feel and read how people's politics and their views of the seriousness or the lack of seriousness of the pandemic influenced how they behaved toward the school district and the school board and our superintendent," Paulsen said Tuesday night. "And that made its way all the way into the election season as well."

• Daily Herald staff writer Scott C. Morgan contributed to this report