Incumbent-led slate leading in District 214 race

Upper from left, Elizabeth Bauer, Mark Hineman, Richard Menninga, Mildred Palmer, and lower from left, Andrea Rauch, Tony Rosselli, Jacqueline Ryan and Lenny Walker are candidates for the District 214 school board in the 2021 election.

An incumbent-led slate that favored a careful reopening of schools in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 and was endorsed by the teachers union has taken an early lead in the race for four seats on the board.

But it is the sole newcomer on that slate, Andrea Rauch, who is in the lead with 11,601 votes with 149 of 150 precincts reporting.

Just behind her are incumbents Mildred "Millie" Palmer with 11,359 votes, Mark Hineman with 10,5341 and Leonard "Lenny" Walker with 10,019.

Trailing are Elizabeth Bauer with 8,004 votes, Jacqueline Ryan with 7,220, Tony Rosselli with 5,720 and Richard Menninga with 4,836.

The eight candidates were divided into two factions characterized by teachers union support and a careful approach to reopening schools on one side, and criticism of the district's handling of remote learning on the other.

Incumbents Hineman, Palmer and Walker and newcomer Andrea Rauch formed the slate endorsed by the union. Rauch supported the hybrid learning system the incumbents had stood by during the current school year.

The opposition slate critical of the hybrid plan consisted of Bauer, Rosselli, Menninga and Ryan. Rosselli was perhaps the most vocal about reopening schools, while Ryan also indicated support for a more aggressive approach to getting students back in the classroom.