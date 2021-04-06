 

Incumbent-led slate leading in District 214 race

  • Andrea Rauch, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Mildred Palmer, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Mark Hineman, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Lenny Walker

  • Elizabeth Bauer, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Richard Menninga, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Tony Rosselli, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Jacqueline Ryan, 2021 candidate for Northwest Community High School Dist. 214

  • Upper from left, Elizabeth Bauer, Mark Hineman, Richard Menninga, Mildred Palmer, and lower from left, Andrea Rauch, Tony Rosselli, Jacqueline Ryan and Lenny Walker are candidates for the District 214 school board in the 2021 election.

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/6/2021 10:46 PM

An incumbent-led slate that favored a careful reopening of schools in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 and was endorsed by the teachers union has taken an early lead in the race for four seats on the board.

But it is the sole newcomer on that slate, Andrea Rauch, who is in the lead with 11,601 votes with 149 of 150 precincts reporting.

 

Just behind her are incumbents Mildred "Millie" Palmer with 11,359 votes, Mark Hineman with 10,5341 and Leonard "Lenny" Walker with 10,019.

Trailing are Elizabeth Bauer with 8,004 votes, Jacqueline Ryan with 7,220, Tony Rosselli with 5,720 and Richard Menninga with 4,836.

The eight candidates were divided into two factions characterized by teachers union support and a careful approach to reopening schools on one side, and criticism of the district's handling of remote learning on the other.

Incumbents Hineman, Palmer and Walker and newcomer Andrea Rauch formed the slate endorsed by the union. Rauch supported the hybrid learning system the incumbents had stood by during the current school year.

The opposition slate critical of the hybrid plan consisted of Bauer, Rosselli, Menninga and Ryan. Rosselli was perhaps the most vocal about reopening schools, while Ryan also indicated support for a more aggressive approach to getting students back in the classroom.

