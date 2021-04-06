Incumbent Holan wins re-election in College of DuPage battle

Upper from left, Florence Appel, Heidi Holan, Nick Howard, Daniel Malloy and lower from left, Andrew Manno, Don Potoczny, Deborah Sajdak and Sheng "Texa" Sun are College of DuPage board candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

With all precincts reporting in, preliminary results counted Tuesday in the College of DuPage board election, showed incumbent Heidi Holan leading a pack of newcomers.

Holan, who garnered 39,234 votes, was followed by candidates Florence Appel with 34,739 and Deborah Sajdak with 29,723.

Eight candidates are vying for three spots on the board.

Other tallies were: Nick Howard with 29,128; Donald Potoczny with 29,005 votes; Daniel Malloy with 23,478; Andrew Manno with 22,007; and Sheng "Texa" Sun with 14,166.

All results are unofficial. College of DuPage includes Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

Appel, Potoczny and Howard ran on a slate with the backing of the COD faculty union. The three have said they are leaning toward or inclined to work out a settlement in the school's five-year legal fight with former COD President Robert Breuder.

Holan, the only incumbent, declined to say how she would proceed, citing closed-session discussions.

The candidates also had different ideas on how to reverse the college's declining enrollment, particularly among Black and Latino students.