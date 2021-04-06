 

Incumbent Holan still leading in College of DuPage, Appel and Howard next

  • Heidi Holan, COD candidate (2021)

  • Florence Appel, 2021 COD candidate

  • Nick Howard, COD candidate (2021)

  • Daniel Malloy, COD candidate (2021)

  • Andrew Manno, COD candidate (2021)

  • Don Potoczny, COD candidate (2021)

  • Deborah Sajdak, COD candidate (2021)

  • Sheng "Texa" Sun2021 COD Candidate

  • Upper from left, Florence Appel, Heidi Holan, Nick Howard, Daniel Malloy and lower from left, Andrew Manno, Don Potoczny, Deborah Sajdak and Sheng "Texa" Sun are College of DuPage board candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 4/6/2021 10:07 PM

With over 60% of preliminary results counted Tuesday in the College of DuPage board election, incumbent Heidi Holan led a pack of newcomers.

Holan, who garnered 31,218 votes, was followed by candidates Florence Appel with 28,123 and Nick Howard with 24,058.

 

Eight candidates are vying for three spots on the board.

Other tallies were: Donald Potoczny with 23,877 votes; Deborah Sajdak with 23,646; Andrew Manno with 18,106; Daniel Malloy with 18,057; and Sheng "Texa" Sun with 10,977.

All results are unofficial. College of DuPage includes Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

Appel, Potoczny and Howard ran on a slate with the backing of the COD faculty union. The three have said they are leaning toward or inclined to work out a settlement in the school's five-year legal fight with former COD President Robert Breuder.

Holan, the only incumbent, declined to say how she would proceed, citing closed-session discussions.

The candidates also had different ideas on how to reverse the college's declining enrollment, particularly among Black and Latino students.

