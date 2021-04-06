Hoefert prevails in Mount Prospect mayor's race

From left, William Grossi, Paul Hoefert and Colleen Saccotelli are candidates for Mount Prospect mayor.

Paul Hoefert was poised to become Mount Prospect's next mayor after leading in a three-way race on Tuesday.

With Election Day ballots in 33 of the village's 34 precincts reported, Hoefert was commandingly ahead of Colleen E. Saccotelli and Bill Grossi with about 60% of the vote, unofficial results showed.

Hoefert had 2,930 votes, Saccotelli had 947 votes and Grossi had 981 votes.

The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. In addition to Election Day votes that hadn't been reported, ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

Incumbent Arlene Juracek didn't seek reelection after eight years on the job.

Hoefert has served on the village board since 1991.