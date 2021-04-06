 

Hoefert prevailing in Mount Prospect mayor's race

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/7/2021 12:37 AM

Leading a three-way race, Mount Prospect Trustee Paul Hoefert was poised to become the village's next mayor Tuesday.

With Election Day ballots in all 34 precincts reported, Hoefert was commandingly ahead of fellow trustees Colleen E. Saccotelli and Bill Grossi with about 60% of the vote, unofficial results showed.

 

Hoefert had 3,011 votes, Saccotelli had 973 votes and Grossi had 1,033 votes.

The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. In addition to Election Day votes that hadn't been reported, ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

Incumbent Arlene Juracek didn't seek reelection after eight years on the job.

Hoefert has served on the village board since 1991.

