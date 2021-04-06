GOP-backed candidates take early District 220 lead

Upper from left, William Betz, Sandra Ficke-Bradford, Erin Chan Ding, Katie Karam, Lauren Berkowitz Klauer, and lower from left, Jonathan "Juan" Matta, Malgorzata McGonigal, Michael Shackleton, Steve Wang, Robert Windon are candidates for the Barrington Unit District 220 school board in the 2021 election. Not pictured is candidate Thomas J. Mitoraj

Early returns in the crowded race for Barrington Area Unit District 220 school board show several candidates backed by the Action PAC and Barrington Township Republicans taking an early lead.

The results from Lake and Kane counties show newcomer Katie Karam leading the 11-candidate field with 946 votes. She's followed by Steve Wang with 913 votes. The other candidate endorsed by Action PAC and the Barrington Township Republicans, Malgorzata McGonigal, has 793 votes. All three candidates criticized the board for maintaining remote learning last fall.

Cook and McHenry counties have yet to post results. Lake County did not indicate what percentage of precincts were reporting.

Current board vice-president Sandra Ficke-Bradford, who is backed by the Barrington teachers union has 790 votes. Her fellow incumbent Michael Shackleton has 660 votes, early results show.

All results are unofficial. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.