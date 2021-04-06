 

Early College of DuPage numbers show incumbent Holan and newcomer Appel ahead

  • Heidi Holan, COD candidate (2021)

    Heidi Holan, COD candidate (2021)

  • Upper from left, Florence Appel, Heidi Holan, Nick Howard, Daniel Malloy and lower from left, Andrew Manno, Don Potoczny, Deborah Sajdak and Sheng "Texa" Sun are College of DuPage board candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

    Upper from left, Florence Appel, Heidi Holan, Nick Howard, Daniel Malloy and lower from left, Andrew Manno, Don Potoczny, Deborah Sajdak and Sheng "Texa" Sun are College of DuPage board candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

  • Florence Appel, 2021 COD candidate

    Florence Appel, 2021 COD candidate

  • Nick Howard, COD candidate (2021)

    Nick Howard, COD candidate (2021)

  • Daniel Malloy, COD candidate (2021)

    Daniel Malloy, COD candidate (2021)

  • Andrew Manno, COD candidate (2021)

    Andrew Manno, COD candidate (2021)

  • Don Potoczny, COD candidate (2021)

    Don Potoczny, COD candidate (2021)

  • Deborah Sajdak, COD candidate (2021)

    Deborah Sajdak, COD candidate (2021)

  • Sheng "Texa" Sun2021 COD Candidate

    Sheng "Texa" Sun2021 COD Candidate

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 4/6/2021 8:22 PM

Early results Tuesday in the College of DuPage board election showed incumbent Heidi Holan and newcomer Florence Appel with the highest numbers so far.

Eight candidates are vying for three spots on the board. Holan had 8,226 votes and Appel had 8,410 with many ballots to be counted.

 

Other tallies were: Nick Howard with 7,030 votes; Daniel Malloy with 5,161; Andrew Manno with 5,094; Donald Potoczny with 7,081, Deborah Sajdak with 6,490; and Sheng "Texa" Sun with 3,165.

All results are preliminary. College of DuPage includes Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

Appel, Potoczny and Howard ran on a slate with the backing of the COD faculty union. The three have said they are leaning toward or inclined to work out a settlement in the school's five-year legal fight with former COD President Robert Breuder.

Holan, the only incumbent, declined to say how she would proceed, citing closed-session discussions.

The candidates also had different ideas on how to reverse the college's declining enrollment, particularly among Black and Latino students.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 