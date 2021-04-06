Early College of DuPage numbers show incumbent Holan and newcomer Appel ahead

Upper from left, Florence Appel, Heidi Holan, Nick Howard, Daniel Malloy and lower from left, Andrew Manno, Don Potoczny, Deborah Sajdak and Sheng "Texa" Sun are College of DuPage board candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

Early results Tuesday in the College of DuPage board election showed incumbent Heidi Holan and newcomer Florence Appel with the highest numbers so far.

Eight candidates are vying for three spots on the board. Holan had 8,226 votes and Appel had 8,410 with many ballots to be counted.

Other tallies were: Nick Howard with 7,030 votes; Daniel Malloy with 5,161; Andrew Manno with 5,094; Donald Potoczny with 7,081, Deborah Sajdak with 6,490; and Sheng "Texa" Sun with 3,165.

All results are preliminary. College of DuPage includes Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

Appel, Potoczny and Howard ran on a slate with the backing of the COD faculty union. The three have said they are leaning toward or inclined to work out a settlement in the school's five-year legal fight with former COD President Robert Breuder.

Holan, the only incumbent, declined to say how she would proceed, citing closed-session discussions.

The candidates also had different ideas on how to reverse the college's declining enrollment, particularly among Black and Latino students.