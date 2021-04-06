Cecola leading in Barrington Hills presidential race

Barrington Hills Trustee Brian Cecola was leading Barrington Hills Park District board member Dennis Kelly Tuesday night in the race to be the village's next president.

With Election Day ballots in 7 of the village's 11 precincts reported, Cecola was ahead 220 to 154, unofficial results showed. The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. No votes from the Cook County portion of the village had been reported -- only the portions in Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Additionally, mailed-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

Village President Martin McLaughlin didn't seek reelection, having last fall won a seat in the Illinois House representing the 52nd District.

Cecola is a six-year veteran of the village board, and he last won election to a 4-year term in 2019. If he wins the race the board will appoint a new trustee to succeed him.

If he loses, Kelly's time in local politics isn't over. The park board's president, he was elected to a 4-year term in 2019, so he's set to serve until 2023.