Cecola headed for victory in Barrington Hills president race

Brian Cecola appears headed for victory in the race for Barrington Hills village president.

Cecola prevailed over Barrington Hills Park District board member Dennis Kelly Tuesday, unofficial results showed.

With Election Day ballots in all of the village's 11 precincts reported, Cecola was ahead 497 to 317.

The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. Mailed-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

Village President Martin McLaughlin didn't seek reelection, having last fall won a seat in the Illinois House representing the 52nd District.

Cecola is a six-year veteran of the village board, and he last won election to a 4-year term in 2019. If he is seated as village president the board will appoint a new trustee to succeed him.

If he loses, Kelly's time in local politics isn't over. The park board's president, he was elected to a 4-year term in 2019, so he's set to serve until 2023.