Firefighters battling house fire in Cary
Updated 4/5/2021 8:22 AM
Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm house fire in Cary Monday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The fire broke out at around 6:39 a.m. on the 500-block of Holly Lynn Drive, the Cary Fire Department said
No one was home at the time and multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.