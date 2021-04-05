Firefighters battling house fire in Cary

Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm house fire in Cary Monday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The fire broke out at around 6:39 a.m. on the 500-block of Holly Lynn Drive, the Cary Fire Department said

No one was home at the time and multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.

