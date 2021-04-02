Round Lake man, 19, identified as victim in deadly Bartlett crash

Autorities on Sunday identified a 19-year-old Round Lake man as the person killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bartlett.

Milton Munoz Jr. was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m. Friday, at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy and external exmaination to determine cause of death is pending.

Munoz was one of two men in a Chevrolet SUV traveling south on Route 59 near Lake Street when the driver lost control at about 8:15 a.m. Friday. The SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a black Volkswagen sedan, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were thrown from the vehicle, according to police, who have not identified which of the men was driving. The second man initially was listed in critical condition at St. Alexius, authorities said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in stable condition after being cut from the vehicle, police said.