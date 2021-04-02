Missing Mount Prospect resident located

A 31-year-old Mount Prospect resident who was reported missing about 7 a.m. Thursday was found about 1 p.m. Friday near downtown Des Plaines and has been reunited with her family, police said Friday.

Personnel from area police and fire departments, along with various search and rescue teams, looked for the woman, using police dog tracking teams, drones and a helicopter, police said.

On Friday morning, multiple people reached out to police after seeing a surveillance video posted on the Ring Neighbors App from a business containing a person who matched the description of the missing woman.

Detectives determined the video was shot near downtown Des Plaines. Upon searching the area with police, the woman was found by her brother in the 1400 block of Perry Street and taken to a hospital as a precaution.