15 luxury cars stolen from Warrenville dealership

Fifteen vehicles were stolen Sunday from a dealership that specializes in high-end vehicles, according to Warrenville police.

The cars were stolen in the early morning hours from Ultimo Motors, 4575 Weaver Parkway. The theft was reported at 11:38 a.m., according to Warrenville Police Sgt. Jeff Downey.

According to police, several people forced their way into the dealership and took one Audi, one Land Rover, one Bentley, two Mercedes-Benzes, six BMWs, three Porsches and one Jaguar.

The loss, including the vehicles, damage to other vehicles and building damage, is estimated at $1 million.

Four of the vehicles have since been recovered. Two were found in Chicago, one in Hazel Crest and one in Harvey. Two of the vehicles were involved in crashes, Downey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warrenville police Downey at (630) 393-2131.