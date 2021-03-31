St. Charles closing portion of 1st Street for outdoor dining

A portion of 1st Street and Walnut Avenue in St. Charles will close to vehicular traffic starting Thursday to allow for more outdoor dining. Courtesy City of St. Charles

A portion of 1st Street in St. Charles will close to vehicular traffic starting Thursday to allow for additional outdoor dining.

Picnic tables and chairs will be placed on the closed section of 1st Street just south of Main Street, as well as on the plaza space east of 1st Street. A portion of Walnut Avenue also will close to vehicular traffic starting on April 15 to accommodate outdoor dining for Flagship on the Fox.

A similar plan was approved last year by the St. Charles city council to assist bars and restaurants during the state's COVID-19 dining restrictions. Earlier this year, the city council approved an extension of the outdoor dining program through 2021.

"After the success of the outdoor dining program in 2020, we are optimistic that these temporary street closures will continue to attract residents and visitors to our local restaurants and shops," St. Charles Economic Development Planner Ciara Miller said in a statement.

The closures will be in place through the fall and include 1st Street from Main Street to the entrance of the five-story parking deck and Walnut Avenue along the length of the Flagship on the Fox building. Access to the 1st Street parking structures will remain open.