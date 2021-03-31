Schaumburg businessman officially announces bid for governor

Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media, file photoGary Rabine, shown here earlier this year at his business in Schaumburg, officially entered the Republican primary for governor Tuesday.

A Schaumburg businessman has joined a growing list of Republicans who want to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022.

Gary Rabine kicked off his campaign Tuesday with events at his business in Schaumburg and his Bull Valley Country Club in Woodstock.

The 57-year-old is the first Republican from the suburbs to enter the race, joining state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo in the primary.

Full report at chicagosuntimes.com.