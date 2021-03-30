Peppa Pig play center at Woodfield proves popular during first month

The popularity of Peppa Pig World of Play during its first month at Woodfield Mall is causing the indoor play center to add a third two-hour session to its daily schedule that families can register for in advance.

The Daily Herald was able to visit the new business in the former site of Rainforest Cafe while it was opened for an early session ahead of the mall's regular opening on Tuesday morning.

General Manager Ty Calton said the business receives a lot of questions from prospective visitors about its cleaning regimen, but an explanation has set the minds of many parents to rest.

"Once people arrive, they're really impressed," Calton said.

The play center is faithfully adhering to all village and state COVID-19 protocols as they change, he added.

Though the ultimate aim is to be a place that families can drop by at their convenience, it's unknown how far off that might be. For now, visitors must register in advance at peppapigworldofplay.com/chicago.

A grand opening event is also anticipated at some point this year, but hasn't been scheduled for any specific date yet. The addition of a third daily play session begins Friday.