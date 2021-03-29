Daily Herald sales executive dies while rescuing children in Florida

Pete Rosengren, the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategy, died Sunday, apparently drowning while rescuing children struggling in dangerous waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rosengren, 42, of Batavia, had been vacationing with his family near Miramar Beach in Florida.

He had been appointed to his current position in December after five years as vice president and director of advertising. Rosengren joined Paddock Publications in 2000 after graduating from Carthage College in Kenosha. He served in a variety of sales and managerial positions with the company prior to his appointment as vice president in 2015. He worked briefly for the Chicago Tribune from 2011 to 2013.

"Pete was always there for others. Employees, peers, family and friends. That was his DNA," said Scott Stone, president and chief operating officer of the Daily Herald Media Group. "Pete had an oversized personality, quick wit, humor and unique compassion for others. It's no surprise his final minute was spent helping others."

Co-workers and friends said Rosengren loved to talk about his wife and sons, neighbors and friends.

"I knew Pete when he was an intern in the advertising department, and of course he rose through the ranks to become our revenue leader and manager," said Douglas K. Ray, chairman, publisher and CEO of the Daily Herald Media Group. "Great with clients, technologically savvy and smart. Pete led us through some challenging years, but established a bright future in all of our revenue areas. But more importantly, I know he was a great dad, husband, friend and fellow colleague."

