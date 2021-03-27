 

700 people participate in Bloomingdale's drive-through Easter event

  • Adelia Dubiel, 4½, of Bloomingdale places a candy bag into her bunny bag while riding with her mom, Marzena, during the Bloomingdale Park District's Hoppin' Down the Bunny Trail event at Springfield Park Saturday.

  • Chris Fascione juggles for families in passing cars during the Bloomingdale Park District's Hoppin' Down the Bunny Trail event at Springfield Park Saturday.

  • The Easter Bunny waves to families in passing cars during the Bloomingdale Park District's Hoppin' Down the Bunny Trail event at Springfield Park Saturday.

  • Lions Club members hand bags of treats to a family during the Bloomingdale Park District's Hoppin' Down the Bunny Trail event at Springfield Park Saturday.

Updated 3/27/2021 2:46 PM

Children received treats and were greeted by the Easter Bunny during the Bloomingdale Park District's Hoppin' Down the Bunny Trail event at Springfield Park Saturday.

Due COVID-19 protocols, the park district's annual egg hunt and bunny bash was modified into a drive-through event. Family members wore masks and stayed in their cars, and the children received candy and other giveaways as they were met by members of the police and fire departments, local business and organizations including the Lions Club, which handed out eggs just before the kids saw the Easter Bunny.

 

Rebecca Defrancesco, recreation supervisor for the Bloomingdale Park District, said she expected 700 people to participate in the two-hour, free event.

"We wanted to offer something for out residents, so we thought we would offer a drive-through," Defrancesco said. "Hopefully, one day, when things get better, we'll have our bunny bash event."

