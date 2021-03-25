Sports & Social restaurant coming to former Motorola campus in Schaumburg

A rendering of The District, a residential, retail, dining and entertainment area on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. Developers on Thursday announced that a Sports & Social will be The District's entertainment anchor. Courtesy of UrbanStreet Group, LLC

A new Sports & Social location, similar to this one at The Battery in Atlanta, has been named as the entertainment anchor of The District at Veridian, on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. It's expected to open in 2023. Courtesy of Sports & Social

The sports-themed restaurant Sports & Social will be the entertainment anchor for The District at Veridian, part of the redevelopment of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, developers announced Thursday.

Expected to open in 2023, the venue is a project of The Cordish Companies and a Live! Concepts property. Other Sports & Social locations include Ballpark Village next to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Live! Casino in Pittsburgh, Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Arlington, Texas.

Its website describes Sports & Social as a family-friendly dining and entertainment venue. Each existing location features state-of-the-art audiovisual technology showcasing sports events year-round, interactive social games such as bowling, table tennis, shuffle puck, darts, skeeball and foosball, and live music throughout the week, according to the website.

The entertainment venue will be part of the The District, a 30-acre area with approximately 159,000 square feet of retail space in its first phase. The District is intended as the "downtown" for the 225-acre Veridian development and expected to open in spring 2023.

"We're really very thrilled to have them, and the validation of The Cordish Companies to come to Veridian is enormous," said Bob Burk, managing partner of UrbanStreet Group LLC, the master developer of Veridian. "They're primarily known for these large entertainment districts."

Veridian is home to a Topgolf, The Boler Company headquarters and The Element at Veridian apartment building.

More than 900 residences, an urban-style park and walking paths, office space, restaurant, stores and further entertainment venues are the ultimate goal for the redevelopment of the sprawling, former corporate campus that adjoins Zurich North America's headquarters and a remaining Motorola Solutions office presence.