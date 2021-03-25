Mount Prospect mourns lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Mount Prospect village hall Wednesday to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"An Evening of Remembrance," held by the village in conjunction with the village's Interfaith Council, included the reading of passages from six religious traditions, a candle ceremony and three minutes of silence. A bagpipe performance by Kevin Chapman helped close out the solemn gathering.

Catherine Inserra of the Interfaith Council said one of the aims of the event was to "send out light and love."

Inserra said COVID-19 has kept her away from her family.

"I haven't been able to see my daughters," she said. "They live far away."

Clergy like John Lorbach, a deacon at St. Raymond Catholic Parish in Mount Prospect, said they have been busy with funerals and consoling those suffering through isolation during the pandemic.

The Rev. Mary Grace Crowley-Koch of the Roman Catholic Women Priests said she has lost seven people in the last few months and is grateful for the opportunity to grieve provided by the village.

"Grieving is a very important thing to do, and I know that our whole nation, our village, everyone is grieving, and it's very important to have a way to express the griefs in healing," she said.