 

Mount Prospect mourns lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

  • Meryem Selicioglu of the Mount Prospect Interfaith Council reads to a crowd of about 30 people gathered for "An Evening of Remembrance" held Wednesday to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Meryem Selicioglu of the Mount Prospect Interfaith Council reads to a crowd of about 30 people gathered for "An Evening of Remembrance" held Wednesday to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Catherine Inserra, a member of the Mount Prospect Interfaith Council, places a vase on the ceremonial table during "An Evening of Remembrance," held Wednesday at Mount Prospect's village hall to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Catherine Inserra, a member of the Mount Prospect Interfaith Council, places a vase on the ceremonial table during "An Evening of Remembrance," held Wednesday at Mount Prospect's village hall to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 3/25/2021 4:13 PM

A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Mount Prospect village hall Wednesday to honor and celebrate those who have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"An Evening of Remembrance," held by the village in conjunction with the village's Interfaith Council, included the reading of passages from six religious traditions, a candle ceremony and three minutes of silence. A bagpipe performance by Kevin Chapman helped close out the solemn gathering.

 

Catherine Inserra of the Interfaith Council said one of the aims of the event was to "send out light and love."

Inserra said COVID-19 has kept her away from her family.

"I haven't been able to see my daughters," she said. "They live far away."

Clergy like John Lorbach, a deacon at St. Raymond Catholic Parish in Mount Prospect, said they have been busy with funerals and consoling those suffering through isolation during the pandemic.

The Rev. Mary Grace Crowley-Koch of the Roman Catholic Women Priests said she has lost seven people in the last few months and is grateful for the opportunity to grieve provided by the village.

"Grieving is a very important thing to do, and I know that our whole nation, our village, everyone is grieving, and it's very important to have a way to express the griefs in healing," she said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 