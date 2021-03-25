Beth Shalom's Rabbi Melman adds role as Illinois National Guard chaplain

COURTESY OF BARBARA WILSON/ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICERabbi Aaron Melman, of Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook, attained a personal goal when he was sworn in as a chaplain of the Illinois Army National Guard.

Illinois National Guard State Chaplain Col. Stephen Foster, right, swears in Rabbi Aaron Melman, of Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook, as the newest chaplain of the Illinois Army National Guard March 17 in Springfield. COURTESY OF BARBARA WILSON/ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE

His father pictured in full military dress. The Army trophy he'd received. Down in the family basement for a young son to admire.

"Some of those images never left me," Rabbi Aaron Melman said of his father's treasures in their Toronto home.

Decades later it's Neil Melman's turn to admire his son wearing those sharp class A's. Aaron Melman, rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook, was sworn in as a chaplain for the Illinois Army National Guard in a March 17 ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Springfield.

Rabbi Melman said he's proud and honored to "serve our soldiers in uniform in a spiritual capacity."

The new role is in addition to his leadership at Beth Shalom, where he'll soon serve congregants in Passover ceremonies reflecting centuries of Jewish tradition, again with COVID-19 precautions.

"It will continue to be different this year, unfortunately," Melman said. "We had hoped that a year ago we would not be where we are today, but we are, and we've got to put a smile on our face.

On Saturday morning, Congregation Beth Shalom will welcome up to 50 people for an in-person Shabbat HaGadol service.

"We're very excited about that," said the rabbi, who will also continue to stream services online. Passover, which begins Saturday evening, is symbolic not only of the Israelites' freedom from bondage but also representative of current events, the rabbi said.

"I think there's a certain sense of freedom that we are beginning to feel as more and more people are getting vaccinated," Melman said.

"And yet, at the same time, we still have to remain cautious and safe and follow the guidelines," he said. "But, sensing the taste of freedom as perhaps the Israelites felt as they left Egypt, but hadn't figured out how to be a new society yet."

Melman, who will celebrate his 18th anniversary at Beth Shalom May 23 described experiences in life that led him to the National Guard.

His father served with the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam War era. One of Rabbi Melman's friends was a chaplain in the Massachusetts National Guard. A cousin served in the Guard in Illinois and was activated for duty during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

As a student rabbi with the New York Fire Department, Melman ministered in 2001 to firefighters, first responders and others at ground zero in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

"That ability to provide even a little comfort to them pushed that piece of me who wanted to serve. It ultimately propelled me to this day," he said in a statement.

Melman received a direct commission as a captain in the Guard and will attend the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course later this year. Eventually he'll be assigned to a unit in Chicago, will train with them two days a month and will serve two weeks a year, in addition to counseling soldiers, their families and command leaders as needed.

"I'm just really looking forward to the opportunity to serve," Melman said. "And for me it's serving state, serving country and serving God in new and exciting ways."