Future of St. Charles Municipal Building becomes an election issue

Ryan Bongard, left, and Art Lemke, right, are candidates for 2nd Ward alderman in St. Charles in the April 6 election.

The St. Charles Municipal Building's future unexpectedly became an election issue that's forced mayoral and city council candidates to share their vision for the historic structure presented as a gift to the city in 1940.

The idea of renovating, repurposing or selling the center of city operations came up at city council meetings in 2019, and it resurfaced this election cycle when mayoral candidates Maureen Lewis and Lora Vitek and many of the city council candidates were asked about their stance during a Chamber of Commerce forum or addressed it on their own during a League of Women Voters forum.

Social media rumors began swirling about candidates wanting to tear down or sell the building to developers, but recent comments suggest none of the candidates aim for anything as drastic as a teardown. The riverfront structure is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"I want it on record because I don't know where the rumors came from," said 5th Ward candidate Steve Weber at the League of Women's Voters forum, "but I am not in support of selling or redeveloping the Municipal Building. If people need to use that as their political campaign strategy -- fearmongering -- that's very sad."

The rumors became so widespread that even St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina chimed in this week with a lengthy Facebook post where he said the idea of demolishing the building "frankly is ludicrous."

Some of the candidates broached the idea of expanded use of the building so more residents have reason to access it, a stance held by Vitek, a 4th Ward alderman. Lewis, a 5th Ward alderman, is firmly against redevelopment and reuse of the building.

"It is for the public, I completely agree," Vitek said at the Chamber forum. "But is it currently being utilized for the public in its most useful option? I don't know. We need to have those tough discussions.

"The intent of something, I understand all of that," she said. "But if it's the people's house, how to we get more people to use it?"

Incumbent candidates Ron Silkaitis of the 1st Ward and 2nd Ward Alderman Art Lemke consistently have been against selling or repurposing. Their opponents, Richard Balla in the 1st Ward and Ryan Bongard in the 2nd Ward, share that opinion.

Other candidates -- including Paul Lencioni in the 3rd Ward, John Hoscheit in the 4th Ward, and Richard Artz and Kim Malay in the 5th Ward -- also said in recent weeks they have no interest in changing anything about the Municipal Building.

4th Ward candidate Bryan Wirball even lists his opposition to Municipal Building changes as a main issue on his campaign website, with links to past city council discussions about it.

Fellow 4th Ward candidate Laurel Moad drifted from most candidates at the Chamber forum by saying, "I don't know that our city offices need to necessarily be on one of the most key pieces of property in St. Charles." But at the League of Women Voters forum, she addressed online rumors by saying she's against tearing down the building.

Regardless of the social media talk, the opinion of 3rd Ward candidate Chuck Amenta stands true for most of the candidates.

"It was a gift to St. Charles and I have no interest or desire to change the use or ownership," Amenta said. "Period and end of story."