Wheaton garage fire destroys multiple cars

No injuries were reported when the detached garage to a house on the 700 block of South Gables Boulevard in Wheaton caught fire Monday evening.

Wheaton Fire Department officials said firefighters were called to the single-family house at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found the detached garage fully engulfed with multiple vehicles on fire inside the structure, fire officials said.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

All residents of the neighboring houses were able to leave their homes before firefighters arrived.

The garage and four vehicles inside suffered "extensive damage," fire officials said. Some neighboring homes suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.