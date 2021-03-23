 

Teen dies after motorcycle crash on Butterfield Road in Wheaton

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 3/23/2021 5:32 PM

A teenage motorcyclist has died from severe injuries he suffered in a crash that shut down a stretch of Butterfield Road in Wheaton for more than four hours Tuesday, police said.

Police were called about 10:52 a.m. to a crash between an SUV and the motorcycle at the intersection of Butterfield and Briarcliffe Boulevard.

 

Wheaton paramedics took the unidentified driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old, to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Traffic on Butterfield was shut down in both directions between Bradford Drive and Lambert Road until about 3:30 p.m. while Wheaton police and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.

The crash is still under investigation, and all involved parties are currently cooperating, according to police.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, including Roosevelt Road to the north and Warrenville Road to the south.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 