Teen dies after motorcycle crash on Butterfield Road in Wheaton

A teenage motorcyclist has died from severe injuries he suffered in a crash that shut down a stretch of Butterfield Road in Wheaton for more than four hours Tuesday, police said.

Police were called about 10:52 a.m. to a crash between an SUV and the motorcycle at the intersection of Butterfield and Briarcliffe Boulevard.

Wheaton paramedics took the unidentified driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old, to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Traffic on Butterfield was shut down in both directions between Bradford Drive and Lambert Road until about 3:30 p.m. while Wheaton police and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.

The crash is still under investigation, and all involved parties are currently cooperating, according to police.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, including Roosevelt Road to the north and Warrenville Road to the south.