St. Charles city council candidate admits to posting QAnon images to Facebook

From left to right, Richard Artz, Kim Malay and Steve Weber are candidates for the 5th Ward city council seat in St. Charles in the April 6 consolidated election.

St. Charles alderman candidate Richard Artz has called out opponent Kim Malay as "unfit" for office because she shared images from the controversial right-wing conspiracy theory group QAnon on her personal Facebook page before the 2020 presidential election.

"I don't think it's acceptable for someone who wants to hold public office to have those QAnon images," Artz said. "I know the 5th Ward deserves better. I think the people of St. Charles deserve an apology."

Artz shared the two images from Malay's personal Facebook page in a news release Monday. Artz, Malay and Steve Weber are running in the April 6 election for the 5th Ward alderman seat currently held by Maureen Lewis, who is running for St. Charles mayor.

Malay acknowledged posting the images, saying at some point in the last several months she deleted them. She said she agreed with some of QAnon's concerns but did not agree with the QAnon belief that Democrats, Hollywood celebrities and other prominent figures were pedophiles, Satan worshippers or involved in human trafficking.

One image shared on Jan. 3, 2020, showed an altered version of the yellow Gadsden flag known for its "Don't Tread On Me" Revolutionary War-era message and a coiled rattlesnake. The Facebook image, however, showed the snake in the shape of a Q and featured the words "Where We Go One We Go All," a common QAnon slogan.

The other image, shared Sept. 2, 2020, was a promotion for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Above the "Trump 2020: Keep America Great" slogan, the illustration that Malay posted showed an American flag with a Q overlaid on top.

"I read postings from Q itself as well as many other sources to find information and seek the truth," Malay said. "I didn't follow the QAnons. I definitely don't condone any violence and racism, and those that know me know that is the case."

She said her posting of the altered "Don't Tread On Me" flag was a way of supporting the Constitution and the "Where We Go One We Go All" wording was a sign of unity. Malay said she posted the other image in support of Trump's reelection campaign.

Malay, who serves on the St. Charles Historic Preservation Commission and previously worked in the city's Community Development Department, ran unsuccessfully for the 5th Ward alderman in 2011 and 2013. The 5th Ward encompasses an area in the southwest section of St. Charles.

St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina declined to comment on the Facebook posts but did say Malay has been an "asset" on the Historic Preservation Commission. Her term expires in 2022.

Malay condemned the January violence at the Capitol that's been associated with QAnon followers and others.

She did say she agreed with the basic QAnon stance against human trafficking, mentioning that as one of her core issues along with her advocacy against domestic abuse.

"I believe in seeking the truth and Q talked about two things that matter to me: human trafficking and protecting our country from foreign influence," Malay said.

Weber, a Kane County Board member running against Artz and Malay, said he had no knowledge of Malay's Facebook posts and added that he'll continue to focus on his campaign for alderman.

"She doesn't come across to me as that kind of person, so it would surprise me," Weber said. "I have 2½ years of public service, I have a voting record, I've been to 240 public meetings in the past -- obviously everything I vote on and everything I say is on record."