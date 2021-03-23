Raue Center for the Arts releases sneak peek at fall lineup

Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake offers sneak peek of its 2021-22 season, which will include a Grammy Award winner, hit tribute groups and holiday traditions. Provided by Raue Center/Courtesy Shaw Media

The Raue Center for the Arts plans to bring Grammy Award winners, holiday traditions and tribute bands to its downtown Crystal Lake stage this fall, the theater announced in a news release.

Raue Center will kick off the season by bringing to town Oct. 29 crowd favorite ABBA MANIA, the world's No. 1 touring ABBA tribute concert, followed by another tribute group, "Night Fever" -- The Bee Gees Tribute, which will perform at Rotary Rocks the Raue, a fundraising event for Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers planned for Nov. 6.

"We are so excited to start the process of reopening again with a focus on the Fall of 2021," Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in a news release. "This season will mark our 20th anniversary and we cannot wait to welcome our community back into this Historic theater for some amazing entertainment. With restrictions in place, we will be ensuring that the space is safe for all audiences and artists alike."

Amy Grant, the Grammy Award-winning performer who had to be rescheduled twice due to the ongoing global pandemic, will perform Nov. 7. She'll be followed Nov. 13 by Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" presenting "HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis" featuring hypnotist Asad Mecci.

Also on track for the fall season is MasterChef Junior LIVE! on Nov. 20 and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 10.

Other popular Raue Center programs lined up include Lucy's Comedy and GreenRoom Improv, and Raue's in-house professional theater company, Williams Street Repertory, will soon announce the rescheduled dates for their productions, "Always ... Patsy Cline," "An Act of God," "Native Gardens" and "Matilda the Musical."

Before the fall season arrives, though, other events in the works include: GreenRoom Improv at 7 p.m. April 10; the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts at 8 a.m. May 2; and the 6x6 Art Fundraiser Reception at 7 p.m. June 26. Raue Center for the Arts' fundraiser, "Stargazers" is also on track for September.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or over the phone at (815) 356-9212.