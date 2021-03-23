Fatal crash shuts down Butterfield Road in Wheaton

A fatal crash today involving a motorcycle and an SUV has shut down a stretch of Butterfield Road in Wheaton, police said.

Butterfield is closed in both directions between Bradford Drive and Lambert Road due to the crash investigation at the intersection of Butterfield and Briarcliffe Boulevard, the city announced shortly before noon.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, according to police. Other details on the crash were not immediately available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, including Roosevelt Road to the north and Warrenville Road to the south.

Local traffic heading east on Butterfield should use the following detour: south on Bradford, east on Hull Drive, east on Appleby Drive and south/eastbound Scottdale Circle to Butterfield.

Local traffic heading west on Butterfield will be directed north on Lambert Road, west on 22nd Street, south on Blanchard Road, and then south Naperville Road to Butterfield.