Butterfield Road in Wheaton reopens after fatal crash

A stretch of Butterfield Road in Wheaton has reopened this afternoon after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, police said.

Butterfield was closed in both directions between Bradford Drive and Lambert Road due to the crash investigation at the intersection of Butterfield and Briarcliffe Boulevard, the city announced shortly before noon.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said Butterfield had reopened to traffic.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, according to police. Other details on the crash were not immediately available.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, including Roosevelt Road to the north and Warrenville Road to the south.