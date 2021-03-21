Report: Multiple motorcycles involved in Lake in the Hills crash

Lake in the Hills police are advising drivers avoid the area Virginia and Pingree roads due to an accident that reportedly involves multiple motorcycles.

Police said the intersections of Rakow Road and Virginia Road, Rakow Road and Pingree Road, and Trinity Drive and Virginia Road have been closed to traffic.

According to reports, there are multiple motorcyclists involved in the accident and first reporters were performing CPR on a victim.

Fire and police were unavailable for further comment.