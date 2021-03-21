Police: No foul play in death of 11-year-old Glenview girl

Glenview police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl Saturday at the Glenview Park Center, but say foul play is not suspected.

According to police, officers responded at 2:22 p.m. to a call for ambulance assistance at the park district fitness center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., and learned the Glenview girl was having a medical emergency.

After being taken to Glenbrook Hospital, she died at 3:50 p.m., police said.

Her death is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled later Sunday.