Police: No foul play in death of 11-year-old Glenview girl
Updated 3/21/2021 10:17 AM
Glenview police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl Saturday at the Glenview Park Center, but say foul play is not suspected.
According to police, officers responded at 2:22 p.m. to a call for ambulance assistance at the park district fitness center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., and learned the Glenview girl was having a medical emergency.
After being taken to Glenbrook Hospital, she died at 3:50 p.m., police said.
Her death is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled later Sunday.
