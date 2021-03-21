Man killed in four-motorcycle crash in Lake in the Hills

One motorcyclist is dead and another injured after a four-motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Virginia Road near Pingree Road in Lake in the Hills.

Lake in the Hills police said officers called to the scene at about 10:53 a.m. learned that a group of seven motorcyclists were traveling northwest on Virginia Road when one lost control, resulting in a crash involving four motorcycles.

A bystander attempted to lifesaving measures on one of the victims, until first responders arrived and took the man to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was treated and released with nonlife- threatening injuries, according to police.

Two other motorcycles were damaged, but their drivers were not injured.

The name of the man killed is being withheld, pending family notification, police said.

The crash is under investigation and no charges or citations had been filed as of Sunday evening.

The intersections of Rakow Road and Virginia Road, Rakow Road and Pingree Road, and Trinity Drive and Virginia Road were closed to traffic after the late-morning crash, but were reopened shortly after 4 p.m., according to police.