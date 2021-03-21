Glendale Heights police investigating shooting
Updated 3/21/2021 11:25 AM
Glendale Heights police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 500 block of Gregory Avenue.
According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, there is no danger to the public. However, police did not release any details about the shooting, including whether there were any victims.
Police on Sunday said they had no new information to release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 260-6070.
