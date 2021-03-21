Early voting to expand Monday: Here's where you can cast your ballot

The number of locations to cast your vote in advance of the April 6 consolidated election is set to expand greatly across the suburbs on Monday.

Voters will be able to use paper ballots or touch screens to make their selections in municipal, school district and other races. So far only Lake and Kane County officials have said they will offer vote by mail drop boxes at early voting sites.

Officials from other counties may be waiting for direction from state lawmakers. On Thursday, the Illinois House approved a plan that ensures election officials can legally maintain postage-free collection sites for voters to return their mail ballots.

Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor said even though that legislation has not been signed by the governor into law, she consulted with legal counsel and she decided to offer the secure vote-by-mail ballot dropoff anyway. Her office announced it would be offering the drop boxes Friday afternoon.

"I felt after looking at the numbers I needed to do this," O'Connor said, referring to more than 12,000 Lake County voters who have asked for a mail-in ballot. "We'll see if the legislation opens it up more."

Check out a list below for early polling places.