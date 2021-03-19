Mount Prospect fire chief leaving for Wilmette job

Mount Prospect Fire Chief Brian Lambel announced he will be leaving to take over the reins in Wilmette.

Lambel said he informed Village Michael Cassady of his departure this week.

Lambel, whose last day will be May 3, did not say how much he will be making with Wilmette. He was making an annual salary of less than $170,000 in Mount Prospect.

Lambel said he had been looking at retiring after spending more than 31 years in the fire service. But Wilmette presented a great opportunity.

"I wasn't looking at going to Wilmette," Lambel said. "They approached me."

He said Wilmette "is a great community. It seems like it will be a great fit for my family."

He said he was impressed by Wilmette's village manager and assistant village manager along with its "rock-solid fire department."

In addition, it is only about a half-hour away from the village, so "I can still live in Mount Prospect."

After starting in 1990 with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District, Lambel came to Mount Prospect in 2000. When Fire Chief John Malcolm left in 2015, Lambel was named interim chief. He took over permanently as chief in 2016.

Lambel said he is going to miss his administrative staff.

He also praised "the wonderful leadership and guidance of Michael Cassady."