Development priorities vary for St. Charles alderman candidates

Whether it's Charlestowne Mall, the former police station or Main Street, there's no shortage of development hot spots in St. Charles.

What are the priorities for the 12 candidates seeking to fill one alderman seat per ward in the April 6 consolidated election?

Ward 1

After the First Street development project took longer than anticipated to complete, Rich Balla wants to work with developers who can do a job from beginning to end and in a reasonable amount of time. And the city must be ready to jump on opportunities, he said.

"Everything in St. Charles is a priority," incumbent Ron Silkaitis says, believing the city must multi-task. The city should demonstrate flexibility with developers, he said.

Ward 2

Challenger Ryan Bongard believes the fading presence of Charlestowne Mall must be addressed. Calling the area "the anchor to your east side," Bongard wants to see a mixed-use development featuring green space and restaurants to attract people.

Incumbent Art Lemke says the city should focus on what it can control, and that's the former police station along the Fox River. Lemke thinks the site is ideal for development because of its visibility.

Ward 3

Chuck Amenta, currently serving as city clerk, doesn't want to focus on one priority because the city has the "bandwidth" to tackle many projects at once. Through the years the city has met development challenges as they've been presented.

Knowing how long the First Street project has taken, Paul Lencioni wants it "pulled across the finish line" as a priority. He believes the city must understand how development will change because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city needs to present itself as a strong candidate for development.

Ward 4

Noting how long it takes to complete large projects, John Hoscheit wants the city to finish First Street because it's "almost turnkey." In terms of the entire 4-year term for the seat, he thinks the former police station and Great Western Trail should be priorities.

Laurel Moad calls the former police station site "prime real estate" and believes that area could be a cornerstone of downtown St. Charles.

Acknowledging how long the former police station has sat vacant, Bryan Wirball is anxious to hear what the market says about the property value. He'd like the city to be creative with ideas and seek public input on its future.

Ward 5

Calling Main Street a top priority, Richard Artz also stresses the former police station because of its location along the river. Charlestowne Mall has "almost become a joke," he says, and he sees it as another focal point.

Kimberly Malay says the city needs to look at Charlestowne Mall "as a big priority" because of how long much of it has sat vacant. She'd like the area to retain a commercial element but feels it's best situated for mixed use.

Steve Weber says "finishing what we started is paramount" with the First Street project. He also highlights the former police station, calling it one of the most valuable pieces of land in the city.