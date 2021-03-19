COVID-19 update: 135,525 vaccinated, 12 more deaths, 2,380 new cases

State health officials today announced 135,525 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, the second-highest amount in a single day for Illinois providers.

That brings the number of doses administered statewide to 4,510,696, with 1,690,834 Illinois residents and workers now fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

State vaccine providers are also averaging more than 102,000 inoculations a day over the past week.

Almost 13.3% of the state's population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, records show.

That includes more than 12,500 Lake County teachers, school district staff and child care providers who received doses through a partnership between the health department and 45 public school districts.

"Vaccinating Lake County's public and private school education staff and child care workers has been a priority of our department because of the exposure risks in these settings and the heavy burdens that working families have had to carry throughout this pandemic," said Mark Pfister, Executive Director at the Lake County Health Department.

More than 25,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered through this project, county health officials said Friday. More than 17,000 doses have already gone into arms.

IDPH officials also reported 12 more Illinois residents died from COVID-19, while another 2,380 new cases were diagnosed.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 21,034 Illinois residents have died and 1,218,470 have been infected, according to state figures.

Statewide, 1,132 hospital patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 242 were in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.5%, increasing for the third straight day. Case positivity shows the percentage of new cases diagnosed from the number of test results returned. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any daily anomalies in the reporting of new cases and test results.

In DuPage County, the seven-day case positivity rate is at 5.1%, the highest level since late January. County health officials blame the uptick on a spurt of infections among younger residents there.

IDPH officials are also reporting there have been 133 cases of COVID-19 variants diagnosed statewide, up eight from Tuesday. There have now been 125 cases of the U.K. variant diagnosed, three cases of the South African strain and five cases of the Brazilian variant, including one diagnosed earlier this week in Lake County.

Vaccines have so far shown to recognize and combat the variants, but they are more easily spread than the original COVID-19 strain that started the pandemic more than a year ago.