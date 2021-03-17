Lake County resident diagnosed with Brazilian COVID-19 variant

A Lake County resident has been diagnosed with the first known case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 there, county health officials said.

Only two other cases of this particular variant has been diagnosed in Illinois, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Lake County Health Department officials said the unidentified resident's travel history is unknown at this time and it's unknown how they were infected with this particular strain of the virus.

It's the second variant of the virus to emerge in Lake County, health officials said. Multiple cases of the U.K. variant have been diagnosed there. These variants spread with greater ease than the original strain, officials warn.

"The rise of these new variants could impact the progress we have made this year," said Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department.

Statewide, 120 cases of the U.K. variant have been diagnosed, as well as three cases of a South African variant along with the now-three cases of the Brazilian variant.

IDPH officials note studies of current vaccines show the antibodies produced "recognize these variants" and have the same efficacy against these strains as the original virus.