86-year-old Schaumburg man charged with killing son dies in custody

An 86-year-old man charged with the 2019 shooting death of his 56-year-old son in Schaumburg has died, according to his attorney and a Cook County sheriff's department spokesman.

William Karras, 86, was being held without bail on first-degree murder charges in the Cook County jail. He was transferred to the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County on Jan. 10 and died Feb. 21, according to spokesman Matthew Walberg. The cause of death has not been determined, Walberg said.

"The death certificate is still pending," said Karras' attorney William Wolf.

Prosecutors say Karras moved in with his son, Nick Karras, in May of 2019 after William Karras' wife became ill and the family began the process of selling the couple's home. They say the elder Karras and his son argued over finances and the home's upkeep.

On June 17, 2019, Nick Karras reportedly told his father he could no longer live there, prosecutors said during the elder Karras' bond hearing. They say William Karras retrieved a loaded handgun from under his pillow and shot his son while Nick Karras prepared dinner.