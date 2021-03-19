 

86-year-old Schaumburg man charged with killing son dies in custody

  • William Karras

    William Karras

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 3/19/2021 4:45 PM

An 86-year-old man charged with the 2019 shooting death of his 56-year-old son in Schaumburg has died, according to his attorney and a Cook County sheriff's department spokesman.

William Karras, 86, was being held without bail on first-degree murder charges in the Cook County jail. He was transferred to the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County on Jan. 10 and died Feb. 21, according to spokesman Matthew Walberg. The cause of death has not been determined, Walberg said.

 

"The death certificate is still pending," said Karras' attorney William Wolf.

Prosecutors say Karras moved in with his son, Nick Karras, in May of 2019 after William Karras' wife became ill and the family began the process of selling the couple's home. They say the elder Karras and his son argued over finances and the home's upkeep.

On June 17, 2019, Nick Karras reportedly told his father he could no longer live there, prosecutors said during the elder Karras' bond hearing. They say William Karras retrieved a loaded handgun from under his pillow and shot his son while Nick Karras prepared dinner.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Schaumburg 84-year-old pleads not guilty in son's shooting death
Related Article
Schaumburg 84-year-old pleads not guilty in son's shooting death
 
84-year-old Schaumburg man indicted in son's murder
Related Article
84-year-old Schaumburg man indicted in son's murder
 
'He was fed up': Father, 84, charged in slaying of son in Schaumburg home
Related Article
'He was fed up': Father, 84, charged in slaying of son in Schaumburg home
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 