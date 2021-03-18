Nelson ends campaign for District 211 board

Amy Nelson, one of nine candidates for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education in the April 6 election, announced Thursday that she is dropping out of the race due to unanticipated time conflicts with her job.

"My career is extremely important to me, as is this community and our schools," she wrote on her campaign's Facebook page. "My decision to run happened to coincide with an extremely stressful time at my job. I thought I could handle it, but it has proven to be almost impossible, and I simply cannot afford to lose my focus right now at a job I love."

Nelson added that her decision came too late to have her name removed from the ballot, but encouraged supporters not to waste a vote for her.

Still in the race for three available seats on the board are incumbent Anna Klimkowicz and newcomers Curtis Bradley, Jessica Hinkle, Tim McGowan, Kristen Steel, Robi Vollkommer, Denise Wilson and Roxanne Wittkamp.