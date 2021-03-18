How 'Bridge Phase' of COVID-19 rules would affect dining, fests, weddings, theaters, more

Courtesy of State of IllinoisGov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday outlined how the state will gradually move to Phase 5, or full reopening.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday outlined a path toward reopening Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the timing based on case metrics and vaccination rates. Illinois is currently in Phase 4 of restrictions on activities and businesses. If health metrics improve, the state as a whole would shift to a "Bridge Phase," before the final Phase 5 of returning to normal. There is no set date for the Bridge Phase to begin.

Here's a look at some changes in the Bridge Phase and adjustments the state made in Phase 4 effective Thursday.

Restaurants: Phase 4: standing areas 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: standing areas 30% indoors, 50% outdoors.

Fitness centers, shops, personal care, offices: Phase 4: 50% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

Amusement parks: Phase 4: 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Phase 4: 15 people per 1,000 square feet. Bridge Phase: 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

Meetings, conventions, conferences: Phase 4: Small venues may have lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. Larger venues may have lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: All venues may have lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity.

Museums: Phase 4: 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

Recreation: Phase 4: The lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity indoors, and outdoors maximum group sizes of 50. Bridge Phase: The lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity indoors, and outdoors maximum group sizes of 100.

Social events: Phase 4: The lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity inside, and outdoors the lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity. Bridge Phase: Either 250 people inside or 500 outdoors.

Zoos: Phase 4: 25% capacity and the lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

Spectator events that are ticketed and seated*: Phase 4: For small indoor venues -- the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. For outdoor venues or large indoor sites -- 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

Theaters and performing arts spaces*: Phase 4: For small indoor spaces -- the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. For outdoor spaces or large indoor sites -- 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.

* Indicates adjustments made in Phase 4.