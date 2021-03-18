How 'Bridge Phase' of COVID-19 rules would affect dining, fests, weddings, theaters, more
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday outlined a path toward reopening Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the timing based on case metrics and vaccination rates. Illinois is currently in Phase 4 of restrictions on activities and businesses. If health metrics improve, the state as a whole would shift to a "Bridge Phase," before the final Phase 5 of returning to normal. There is no set date for the Bridge Phase to begin.
Here's a look at some changes in the Bridge Phase and adjustments the state made in Phase 4 effective Thursday.
Restaurants: Phase 4: standing areas 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: standing areas 30% indoors, 50% outdoors.
Fitness centers, shops, personal care, offices: Phase 4: 50% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
Amusement parks: Phase 4: 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Phase 4: 15 people per 1,000 square feet. Bridge Phase: 30 people per 1,000 square feet.
Meetings, conventions, conferences: Phase 4: Small venues may have lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. Larger venues may have lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: All venues may have lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity.
Museums: Phase 4: 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
Recreation: Phase 4: The lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity indoors, and outdoors maximum group sizes of 50. Bridge Phase: The lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity indoors, and outdoors maximum group sizes of 100.
Social events: Phase 4: The lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity inside, and outdoors the lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity. Bridge Phase: Either 250 people inside or 500 outdoors.
Zoos: Phase 4: 25% capacity and the lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
Spectator events that are ticketed and seated*: Phase 4: For small indoor venues -- the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. For outdoor venues or large indoor sites -- 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
Theaters and performing arts spaces*: Phase 4: For small indoor spaces -- the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. For outdoor spaces or large indoor sites -- 25% capacity. Bridge Phase: 60% capacity.
* Indicates adjustments made in Phase 4.