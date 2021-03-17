Removal of trees for 149 Schaumburg homes could happen quicker

A rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC is proposing for its 149-home development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. A change of plan may allow the trees on the site to be clear-cut in one phase rather than the originally intended two. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg, 2020

Due to what the developer describes as a necessary change of plan, Schaumburg trustees are favoring allowing a clear-cutting of trees and regrading to be done in one phase instead of two on a 62-acre site where construction of 149 single-family homes has been approved.

The land in question is the property Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 sold to Nitti Development LLC last year for $17.7 million.

The site, which the school district owned for about 50 years, was originally planned for a sixth high school that was ultimately not needed in an existing residential area. It's bordered by Summit Drive to the west, Plum Grove Road to the east, Wise Road to the south and existing houses extending from Weathersfield Way to the north.

When the village board approved Nitti Development's plans last summer, some neighbors expressed concerns about construction traffic as well as the removal of many of the trees on the site.

But when considering a few different options Tuesday of how Nitti could handle construction on the site, village board members found themselves having to choose between which of those concerns would be greater for residents.

The initial plan was for Nitti to build its main construction access road on the site from the more major thoroughfare of Plum Grove Road to the east. But a recent study of the site determined that a single-phase clearing of the trees and a mass regrading of the site was needed to make that work, Nitti representatives said.

The most likely alternative would be to eliminate the Plum Grove access road and have all the construction traffic use the residential street that is Summit Drive.

Nitti and village officials emphasized that the final product of the new development would be the same, and no trees are being sacrificed under the revised plan that would have remained upon completion of the work.

Mayor Tom Dailly suggested that while the work on the site this summer might be more intense, the clear-cutting phase will be over more quickly and not linger over multiple years.

Representatives of Nitti suggested that this phase of the work could take approximately three to four months.

While trustees merely recommended the single-phase clear-cutting at Tuesday's committee meeting, they will vote on final approval of the plan at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, March 23.