 

One person injured in house fire near Glendale Heights

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/17/2021 1:49 PM

A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a house fire near Glendale Heights.

Deputy Chief Rich Cassady of the Glenside Fire Protection District said firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 2N400 block of Amy Avenue. They found a fire that had started in the garage and spread to the residence.

 

Two people were in the one-story house when the fire started. The woman became trapped inside the home.

She was taken to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Glen Oaks hospital, then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, which has a unit specializing in the treatment of burns.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters from Glenside and neighboring departments brought 10 tanker trucks to fight the fire because there are no fire hydrants in the area. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

