 

'I'm ready to see people': More than 6,000 vaccinated at Schaumburg Convention Center

  • Niall Casserly of Schaumburg was among the more than 6,000 Northwest suburban residents who received a doze of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. "It makes you closer to feeling normal again," he said.

  • Dushyant Chaudhari takes careful aim toward the arm of John Bibby of Schaumburg on Wednesday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. Thousands turned out to get their first COVID-19 vaccine at the event. They'll return for their second shot April 7.

  • Shots await arms as people check in for their appointments Wednesday at the Schaumburg Convention Center, which opened its doors to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event.

  • The Schaumburg Convention Center opened its doors Wednesday to host a mass vaccination event at which organizers expected to administer more than 6,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • A single dose of Pfizer vaccine awaits the arm of Rudy Hecker of Schaumburg as people check in for their appointments at the Schaumburg Convention Center's mass vaccination event Wednesday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/17/2021 5:48 PM

More than 6,000 seniors residing in 11 Northwest suburbs received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

"We're really excited to be able to offer this opportunity to seniors who really need this dose," said Allison Albrecht, Schaumburg's director of communications and outreach. "The same people that are here today will be coming back on April 7 for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine."

 

Those eligible were registered residents 65 years old and up from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.

The Northwest Suburban Illinois Joint Emergency Management System that serves those communities partnered with Jewel/Osco to host the event.

Among those getting their first shot was Niall Casserly of Schaumburg.

"I feel great. I'm ready to see people," he said. "It makes you closer to feeling normal again."

The convention center was on a list of potential mass vaccination sites identified by the member communities, and Jewel made a visit before it was chosen, Albrecht said.

