Fox River Grove village president resigns

Fox River Grove Village President Robert J. Nunamaker speaks to attendees of a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Metra station. Daily Herald file photo, 2012

Fox River Grove Village President Robert J. Nunamaker quit Tuesday due to health concerns, the village has announced.

Nunamaker, 84, was first elected president in May 2009. Before that, he served on the Fox River Grove District 3 school board.

Nunamaker moved to Fox River Grove in 1999. He had previously lived in Park Ridge.

"When my friends come out, I tell them Fox River Grove is the best place in the world," Nunamaker said during a 2019 interview with a real estate agent that was posted on YouTube.

The news release from the village noted new projects during Nunamaker's tenure, including the construction of a Culver's Restaurant and Avante Banquets. Nunamaker also advocated for assembling properties in the downtown area for redevelopment, and was proud to help the village become debt-free, according to the news release.

Trustee Marc McLaughlin will serve as acting president until April 30, when Nunamaker's term expires.