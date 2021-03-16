Feder: Naperville's Laura Bannon headed home to morning weather job at CBS 2

Laura Bannon, who grew up in Naperville and attended Neuqua Valley High School, will join CBS 2 in April, according to an announcement Tuesday by Jeff Harris, vice president and news director.

Nearly a year after Megan Glaros was cut in sweeping companywide layoffs at WBBM-Channel 2, the CBS-owned station has hired her replacement as weekday morning meteorologist.

"Finally headed home. See you soon, Chicago!" Bannon tweeted.

Until earlier this month Bannon, 31, worked for WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.

The University of Missouri graduate, who studied meteorology at Mississippi State University, previously worked for stations in Jefferson City, Missouri; Jackson, Tennessee; Wichita, Kansas; and Dallas, Texas.

