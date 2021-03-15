West Chicago woman charged with threatening to kill two DuPage judges

A West Chicago woman has been charged with threatening to kill two DuPage County judges.

Tressa M. Langhans, 39, of the 3N500 block of Locust Avenue in West Chicago, was arrested Saturday. According to court records, she threatened to kill Judge Anne Therieau Hayes and Judge Maureen Dunsing in videos she posted on social media Friday and Saturday.

Langhans also is accused of sending text messages Saturday to a person who had received an order of protection against her.

Langhans being held on $1 million bail at the DuPage County jail. If she posts bond, she would have to wear a GPS monitor and be confined to her home, according to court records. Her next court appearance is April 12.

In January, Langhans spent three days in jail after Hayes found her in contempt of court for swearing and using obscene language, despite orders to not do so, during a divorce-court proceeding.

In October, Dunsing denied Langhans' request for orders of protection against two women and a man.