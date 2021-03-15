Watch candidates discuss Dist. 57 school board race
Updated 3/15/2021 10:02 AM
Watch candidates discuss issues in the race for Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 school board with a member of the Daily Herald Editorial board.
Five candidates are seeking three available seats in the district. They are incumbents Vicki Chung and Eileen B. Kowalczyk and newcomers Corrin L. Bennet-Kill, Jennifer Ciok and Robert Hattenhauer.
The election is April 6. Mail-in and some in-person early voting are under way now. Expanded early voting begins March 22.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.