Watch candidates discuss Dist. 57 school board race

Watch candidates discuss issues in the race for Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 school board with a member of the Daily Herald Editorial board.

Five candidates are seeking three available seats in the district. They are incumbents Vicki Chung and Eileen B. Kowalczyk and newcomers Corrin L. Bennet-Kill, Jennifer Ciok and Robert Hattenhauer.

The election is April 6. Mail-in and some in-person early voting are under way now. Expanded early voting begins March 22.