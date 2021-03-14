Good News Sunday: Palatine woman helps feed others during pandemic

Cathie Johnson grew up knowing what it's like to struggle with food insecurity, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she felt compelled to take action.

"I thought, 'There's elderly people. There's veterans. There's Section 8 (low-income housing) people that can't go to the store. They can't go do things.' That kind of motivated me," the Palatine resident said. "I've been lucky to move beyond my childhood experience, and I decided at that point that something had to be done."

She reached out to two friends in April and together they gathered a small group of volunteers. In the last 11 months, the initiative has grown into an organized group called "People Helping People of Palatine" that has served thousands of hot meals, provided 75 grocery bags and more than 100 meal kits, and distributed 185 water bottle care kits to people in need including seniors, veterans, families of local students, homeless residents and other community members. The group also has collaborated with youth groups and local neighborhoods for food drives and special projects.

Their latest initiative is a food drive throughout March with drop-off sites at 12 businesses in Palatine.

The group has 30 to 35 active volunteers and is run by Johnson via a private Facebook group with about 220 members. "It's a grass-roots kind of thing," said Johnson, who works from home and has converted her garage into food storage. "Our volunteers do everything."

Floridians turn Spring Break on its head

Kevin Krienitz of Aurora came home from Florida for a different kind of spring break.

On March 6, the 2016 Plainfield East High School alumnus was among eight college students from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., who volunteered at a public drive-through food distribution.

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry held its fourth biweekly 2021 distribution that Saturday at Austin Park In Montgomery, attracting 176 families, including 409 children.

Krienitz is a senior practical ministry major at Southeastern, a private liberal arts university in central Florida. He joined seven SU peers who loaded bags of food and backpacks into patrons' vehicles.

For the first time, 40 age- and gender-appropriate filled backpacks were donated by Family Focus Aurora, a social-service nonprofit that promotes well-being of children. Backpacks included socks, toys, crayons and coloring books.

Lake Zurich man celebrates 100th birthday

Blustery winds kept Howard Corey on his toes Wednesday as he celebrated his 100th birthday with his family outside Azpira Place of Lake Zurich.

A large group of nearly 30 family members arrived to sing to Corey and wish him well.

Many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren carried balloons, signs and gifts for Corey, who couldn't stop smiling.

"I am a happy camper," he said, crediting his good mood to a recent COVID vaccination and his birthday.

During the past year, at age 99, Corey has learned how to Zoom with the best of them. It's how he keeps up with his brood of 35 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wheaton Polar Plunge helps Special Olympics

Gathering in front of Wheaton Fire Station No. 1, a group of volunteers bravely went into the cold.

Freezing cold water that is.

Becky Cavanagh of Clarendon Hills was the special guest star, starting things off with an energizing speech.

Then the Wheaton Police Department's team, "Frosted Donuts," led by Chief Bill Murphy, plunged into chilly water to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois. The team was joined by members of the Wheaton Fire Department and Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200.

Due to the pandemic, in place of a large event, participants are hosting local plunges. Instead of inviting the community to watch in person, the plunge is recorded to share on social media.

More than 25 people took a short swim in the freezing water Saturday, helping support more than 23,100 athletes.

