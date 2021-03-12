Streamwood man faces drug charges after calling cops about break-in to his home

The spiral notebook found during a search of Rogelio Toledo's Streamwood home in December contained what appeared to be a narcotics ledger, according to authorities. Courtesy of United States District Court

This is the black bag found in the laundry room of Rogelio Toledo's Streamwood home from which approximately 9 kilograms of suspected cocaine was recovered during the execution of a search warrant in December, according to authorities. Courtesy of United States District Court

Law enforcement officers observed what appeared to be about 50 bags of suspected marijuana in Rogelio Toledo's Streamwood home after being called there for a reported break-in on Christmas Eve 2020. Courtesy of United States District Court

A Streamwood man's call to police about an apparent break-in to his home on Christmas Eve has led to his being charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Authorities say they also found about 100 pounds of marijuana and $64,846 in cash.

Rogelio Toledo, 25, of the 0-100 block of Samuel Drive, was initially booked by law enforcement authorities on state charges on Dec. 27 following the execution of a search warrant of his home. The Cook County Sheriff's Office lists him as being on electronic home monitoring for those charges, with his next court hearing scheduled for Monday, March 15, in Rolling Meadows.

A federal complaint filed on March 1 gave this account:

Toledo called Streamwood police at about 8:18 p.m. Dec. 24 to report that he had seen on the home security app on his phone an unknown male entering his home before turning all three security cameras there face down.

Officers responded to the home and Toledo arrived in his vehicle shortly afterward. The officers found signs of forced entry at the front door. When they entered, they found no intruders but did observe what appeared to be about 50 bags of suspected marijuana near a wall in the lower living area that weighed approximately two pounds each.

They also reportedly found U.S. currency throughout the home, some on the floor and some in clear plastic bags. They also observed a box of Remington ammunition on the floor as well as such potential narcotics-prepping materials as a digital scale and a vacuum sealer scattered throughout the home.

Law enforcement databases confirmed that Toledo did not possess either a valid FOID or medical cannabis card. Toledo was asked to step out of his vehicle after a strong smell of marijuana was detected inside and a plastic bag of suspected marijuana was observed inside.

An officer asked Toledo if there was anything inside the home, to which Toledo reportedly said, "Yeah, there's some stuff." When the officer asked him what kind of stuff, Toledo responded, "You already know. You saw it."

Officers arrested Toledo later that night. A state search warrant was obtained at 2:24 a.m. Christmas Day.

The subsequent search located 50.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis, $64,846 in cash, additional ammunition and small quantities of suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Inside a black bag in the laundry room, approximately 9 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found. A DEA lab tested one package and confirmed it to be 1.03 kilograms of cocaine.

Authorities determined that the home security company Toledo used had provided his home with three cameras inside and two cameras outside. Investigators are seeking access to the security company's stored footage as a potential source of more evidence.